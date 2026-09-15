National Health Mission employees extend strike by 72 hours amid deadlock with J&K Govt

With no breakthrough in talks with the government, National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced a further 72-hour extension of their ongoing strike over demands for a salary hike, job security and other service benefits.

Several rounds of discussions were held between NHM employee representatives and government authorities in Srinagar before the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NHM employees decided to continue the agitation. The strike, which began on September 9, had already been extended once on Saturday.

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According to a formal communication issued by the JAC, the ongoing peaceful protest and strike will continue for another 72 hours from September 15 across J&K.

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“The extension has been necessitated due to the continued pendency of the Association’s long-standing and legitimate demands and the absence of a concrete, time-bound resolution to the issues raised before the competent authorities,” an employee leader said.

The employees said they remain committed to dialogue and constructive engagement and hoped the government would initiate meaningful and time-bound measures to address their grievances.

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Apart from a salary hike, the protesting employees are demanding job security, timely release of salaries, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits and other service-related entitlements.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a meeting to review health sector reforms and the roadmap for strengthening healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting reviewed progress made in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services and assessed priorities for further improvement.

The CM directed the department to focus on bridging critical gaps in the healthcare system in line with expected budgetary allocations, stating that the Advisory Committee’s report would serve as a roadmap for future reforms.

Omar noted that the comprehensive reform plan would require substantial financial resources and said the proposals outlined the ideal shape of the healthcare system, though the required funds might not be available immediately. He stressed the need to prioritise interventions requiring urgent attention while simultaneously improving basic facilities in the primary and secondary sectors.