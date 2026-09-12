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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / National Health Mission staff extend strike over job security demand

National Health Mission staff extend strike over job security demand

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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National Health Mission employees stage a protest in Jammu on Friday. Photo: PTI
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National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday decided to extend their ongoing strike by another 72 hours after discussions with the government failed to produce any concrete outcome.

The employees are demanding regularisation, salary hike, social security benefits, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, a golden handshake scheme, retirement benefits and compensation in cases of in-service death.

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The agitation began on September 9 after NHM employees in Kashmir called for a 72-hour strike, which was later supported by their counterparts in Jammu division.

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Although representatives of the employees held discussions with Health Minister Sakina Itoo and other political leaders, no agreement was reached, prompting the extension of the strike. Meanwhile, a Union Territory-level Joint Coordination Committee of NHM Employees has been constituted to press for the workers’ demands.

National Health Mission Employees Association (NHMEA) president Rohit Seth said the employees had repeatedly raised their concerns with the government but little progress had been made. “Despite repeated reminders to the government regarding the demands of NHM employees, no concrete action has been taken. We had originally planned to go on strike from September 18, but after consultations with our counterparts in Kashmir, the agitation was advanced,” Seth said. He said NHM employees had exhausted all democratic and administrative channels, including representations, meetings and discussions with the Mission Directorate, government officials and the administration. “Several key issues remain unresolved despite our repeated efforts to seek a solution,” he added.

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Another employees’ leader, Musadiq Rafiq, said the decision to prolong the agitation was taken after consultations with members across Jammu and Kashmir. “NHM employees in all districts and blocks of J&K are participating in the strike. While discussions with the government are continuing, we have not received any positive response to our demands so far,” he said.

Rafiq said more than 11,500 NHM employees across Jammu and Kashmir were awaiting a clear assurance from the government before resuming work.

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