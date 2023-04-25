NIA attaches houses of Syed Salahuddin's sons

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached two houses of sons of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s chief Syed Salahuddin in the Valley. NIA sleuths attached the immovable properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmad Shakeel at Soibugh in Budgam and Rambagh locality in Srinagar, respectively.

A notice regarding house attachment in Rambagh, Srinagar. PTI

“The duo had been receiving funds from abroad from the associates of their father and overground workers of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,” an NIA spokesperson said. Their properties have been attached under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said.

In August 2018, the NIA arrested Shakeel, who was working as a lab technician at J&K’s premier health institution — Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura — for over two decades. The NIA accused him of being a “listed militant”.

In 2017, the probe agency had arrested Shahid in connection with a money laundering case. Both are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Shahid was chargesheeted on April 20, 2018 and Shakeel on November 20, 2018, respectively.

In August 2022, the J&K administration sacked Salahuddin’s third son Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, Jammu Kashmir Entrepreneur Development Institute, from service for allegedly being involved in “anti-national” activities.

In 1993, Salahudeen crossed over to Pakistan. In October 2020, he was designated as an individual terrorist by the Central Government. “He continues to operate from Pakistan from where he is guiding and instructing Hizb cadres as well as activists of United Jehad Council, also known as Muttahida Jihad Council which is a conglomerate of around 13 Pakistan-based Kashmir centric militant outfits,” the NIA said.

“Besides instigating and operationalising militant activities in India, primarily in Kashmir valley, he has been raising funds for furthering the terrorist activities of Hizb cadres,” the NIA spokesperson said.

In November 2011, the NIA launched an investigation into the criminal conspiracy to raise, collect and provide funds to commit militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. “Chargesheets were filed against eight accused in the case,” the agency said.

On Monday, the NIA seized six shops in Awantipora in a case relating to an attack on the CRPF group centre at Lethpora in 2018. A house belonging to the father of one of the accused was also attached in the same case in September 2020.

Lodged in Tihar jail