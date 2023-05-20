National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case

Srinagar, May 20
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an ongoing terror-funding case, officials said on Saturday.
In the Kashmir division, searches are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are under way in Poonch and Jammu districts.
"The raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case," the officials said.
