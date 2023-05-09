Srinagar, May 9
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday is raiding over a dozen locations in J&K as officials said these raids are part of the ongoing investigation into a terror funding case.
Sources said one person had been detained.
These raids were carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Kupwara districts in Kashmir, and in Poonch, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts of Jammu division.
"The house of a police personnel in Anantnag, shop of a trader in Shopian, residence of a relative of a slain terrorist in Kulgam are among the premises being raided," officials said.
These raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out into the terror funding case by the agency, officials added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 die as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone
The incident took place at 8.40 am, the bus fell from the br...
Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...
NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case
The raids are carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anan...
Supreme Court to hear on May 15 plea against Kerala High Court order on 'The Kerala Story'
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentions the matter f...
Salman Khan death threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email
The man allegedly emailed threatening messages to the 'Daban...