National Investigation Agency team visits bus mishap site

PTI

Jammu, May 14

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today inspected the passenger bus that was gutted in a mysterious fire incident near Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, officials said.

Four persons were killed and 24 others injured when the moving bus, ferrying mostly devotees, caught fire near Nomai, on Friday.

The NIA team visited the spot around 3.30 pm and collected samples during their one-and-a-half-hour stay there. The team was briefed by a police officer.