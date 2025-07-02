DT
National Tribal Festival celebrates Ladakh's vibrant heritage, culture

National Tribal Festival celebrates Ladakh’s vibrant heritage, culture

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Artistes perform during the National Tribal Festival.
The Department of Social and Tribal Welfare, in collaboration with the Tribal Research Institute, University of Ladakh, organised the two-day National Tribal Fest 2025 at the Central Asian Museum, Leh. The festival was aimed at celebrating, preserving, and promoting the diverse and vibrant tribal culture and traditions of Ladakh.

The event served as a platform to showcase the rich cultural legacy, language, traditional knowledge systems, and artistic expressions of Ladakh’s tribal communities. The celebration featured traditional music and dance performances, folk art exhibitions and film documentation that highlighted the unique identity and socio-cultural contributions of the tribal population of the region.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Leh Hill Council Tashi Gyalson, along with CEC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon visited the various stalls at Main Market, Leh as part of the National Tribal Festival-2025. During the visit, they interacted with local artisan and entrepreneurs appreciating their efforts in preserving and promoting the traditional craft, cuisines and cultural heritage of Ladakh tribal communities.

Tashi Gyalson, underscored the vital role of these festivals in fostering unity, cultural pride, and socio-economic development among tribal populations.

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, commended the efforts of the social and tribal welfare department in bringing tribal communities to the forefront through such vibrant and inclusive festivals. He highlighted the importance of preserving traditional knowledge systems, languages, art forms, and customs, many of which are at risk of being forgotten.

Secretary, Social & Tribal Welfare Department, Shashanka Ala, inaugurated the tribal festival.

