Natural cave of Vaishno Devi shrine reopened for devotees

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) reopened the revered historic natural cave at the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi.

The reopening was marked by special rituals and prayers, accompanied by Vedic chanting. The timing of this sacred event on Makar Sankranti holds added significance, as the festival symbolises new beginnings and spiritual elevation.

The natural cave, which remains closed for most of the year due to heavy pilgrim inflow, is made accessible during the months of January and February, when footfall is comparatively lower. This arrangement offers devotees a rare opportunity to experience darshan in its pristine form. During the remaining months, pilgrims access the sanctum sanctorum through the newly constructed caves.

An official spokesperson said, “The reopening of the old cave reflects the shrine’s unwavering commitment, under the chairmanship of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, to preserving its spiritual heritage while safeguarding the traditions that make it one of India’s most revered spiritual destinations. The Shrine Board will actively encourage more devotees to undertake the pilgrimage through the old cave, while ensuring strict adherence to permissible crowd capacity limits and maintaining orderly pilgrim movement.”

The Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya highlighted that careful measures have been implemented to manage crowd flow and prevent congestion along the route, while special provisions have been introduced to assist elderly and differently-abled pilgrims.

The shrine is witnessing a significant increase in pilgrim footfall compared to the corresponding period last year. During the first 13 days of 2026, around 3,05,217 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine, as against 2,68,761 pilgrims during the same period last year.