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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Navratri festivities begin at Vaishno Devi shrine amid heavy pilgrim rush

Navratri festivities begin at Vaishno Devi shrine amid heavy pilgrim rush

Despite inclement weather, over 47,000 devotees thronged the revered shrine

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Devotees stand in a queue on the first day of Navratri at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on Sunday. ANI
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The nine-day Navratri festivities commenced at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on Sunday amid heavy pilgrim rush and heightened security arrangements.

Despite inclement weather, over 47,000 devotees thronged the revered shrine nestled in the Trikuta hills to offer prayers and seek blessings of the Goddess, creating an atmosphere of devotion and spiritual fervour.

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However, helicopter services to the shrine remained suspended throughout the day due to adverse weather conditions.

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Officials said that despite the disruption, pilgrims continued their journey on foot, while the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure their safety and facilitate smooth movement along the track.

Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Shrine Board, particularly the floral decorations, crowd management measures and pilgrim facilities.

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Anticipating the Navratri rush, the SMVDSB had already issued detailed instructions to field staff and held coordination meetings with security agencies to ensure effective crowd management and the safety of pilgrims.

Regular public announcements were made to regulate pilgrim movement and prevent overcrowding. The Shrine Board also strengthened communication systems and kept rescue equipment on standby to deal with any emergency.

To enhance security, the Board made possession of a valid RFID card mandatory for every pilgrim undertaking the yatra. Additional handheld RFID scanners have been deployed at key locations, supported by adequate manpower for verification and monitoring.

Authorities have also completed verification of pony riders and pony wallahs to prevent impersonation and ensure that only registered service providers operate along the pilgrimage route.

Civic amenities, including sanitation facilities, drinking water supply and illumination of dark spots in Katra, have also been reinforced to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage during the Navratri festival.

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