Navy embarks on outreach programme in Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

In continuation with the pursuance of developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on an outreach programme in Ladakh.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar laid a wreath at the war memorial at Leh today.

The Motorcycle and Car Expeditions comprising 107 participants, including naval personnel of Ladakh domicile and 20 women, that commenced from Delhi and Visakhapatnam have engaged extensively with more than 3,000 students across various schools and colleges across the Ladakh region.