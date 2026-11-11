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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC alone can restore Article 370: Saifullah

NC alone can restore Article 370: Saifullah

Saifullah holds the Planning, Development and Monitoring portfolio in J&K Cabinet

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Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Mir Saifullah on Monday said the National Conference (NC) remained committed to fighting for the restoration of Article 370 and other constitutional provisions revoked by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in north Kashmir, Saifullah, who was inducted into the J&K Cabinet last month, said Article 370, Article 35A, the state flag, the Constitution and statehood had all been secured by the National Conference.

“Only the National Conference can bring them back. No other party has the capability to do so,” he said.

Saifullah, who holds the Planning, Development and Monitoring portfolio, among other departments, said the party was determined to work for the restoration of all rights and safeguards that had been taken away from Jammu and Kashmir.

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“Whatever has been snatched from us, we will bring it back,” he said. Drawing a parallel with a struggle that begins from scratch, the minister added, “Every struggle starts from zero. When it succeeds, it reaches 100. We started from zero and will make it to 100.” He reiterated that the National Conference would continue its efforts to achieve the restoration of the constitutional and political rights.

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