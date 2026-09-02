NC, BJP announce separate protests in Srinagar, Jammu on Sept 2

The ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced separate gherao protests in Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday over a range of political and public issues.

Advertisement

The BJP has announced a gherao of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar over issues including unemployment, the delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the recent hike in electricity tariffs. The protest will be held on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The party said that J&K’s youth had been promised jobs, opportunities and a better future.

Advertisement

“Today they are facing job outsourcing, backdoor appointments, unfulfilled promises and growing corruption concerns instead,” it said.

The BJP said it would take these issues to the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Wednesday and demand accountability from the NC government.

Advertisement

“Promises were made but answers are due. No more excuses — J&K deserves accountability,” the party said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the National Conference on Tuesday announced that it would peacefully gherao BJP headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday, demanding “accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court.”

The NC said its demands included constitutional guarantees, restoration of statehood, clearance of the reservation file and justice for the people of J&K.

“The mandate of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is not a blank cheque. It must be respected, not taken for granted,” the NC said.