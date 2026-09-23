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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC, BJP spar over holiday on anniversaries of Maharaja Hari Singh, Sheikh Abdullah

NC, BJP spar over holiday on anniversaries of Maharaja Hari Singh, Sheikh Abdullah

NC MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi raises the demand for reinstating the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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BJP and NC MLAs protest during the autumn session of the J&K Assembly in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
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The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday after a National Conference (NC) legislator demanded the restoration of a public holiday on the birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The issue surfaced during Question Hour when NC MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi raised the demand for reinstating the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary.

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His remarks came a day before the Union Territory observes a public holiday on September 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state.

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Larmi’s demand triggered strong objections from BJP legislators, leading to a brief uproar in the House. BJP MLA Devyani Rana asserted that the holiday in honour of Maharaja Hari Singh should remain unchanged, while BJP members raised slogans of “Maharaja Amar Rahe”.

Several NC legislators rose in support of Larmi. NC MLA Nazir Gurezi described Sheikh Abdullah as a people’s leader, while senior party leader and MLA Mubarak Gul said the demand for restoration of the holiday reflected the party’s official stand.

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“It is our party’s position that the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary should be restored,” Gul said.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, Larmi said that if a holiday could be observed for Maharaja Hari Singh, there was a strong case for restoring the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary as well.

He said Sheikh Abdullah had made an immense contribution to the region and was regarded as a legendary leader.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para also raised the issue of restoring July 13 Martyrs Day as a public holiday. Supporting the demand regarding Sheikh Abdullah, he said July 13 marked the beginning of Jammu and Kashmir’s democratic awakening and deserved to be reinstated as a state holiday.

BJP legislator Surjit Singh Slathia urged members to allow the House to function smoothly and focus on legislative business.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the administration removed two public holidays from the official calendar, July 13, observed as Martyrs’ Day, and December 5, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah.

The General Administration Department’s holiday calendar for 2026 also omitted both dates, marking the second consecutive year since the formation of the elected government that the two erstwhile holidays have not been restored.

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