NC calls all-party meet to protest ‘non-local’ voters

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 18

The decision to allow any Indian citizen residing in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections has angered local political parties, which claim it will be “the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy in the UT”.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today invited leaders of all major political parties except the BJP for a meeting on Monday at his Srinagar residence. “The Chief Electoral Officer issued a new diktat, and with it the BJP’s 25 lakh voters, who are non-locals, will be included in electoral rolls of J&K. This is the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy in J&K,” said former CM Mehbooba Mufti. “If 25 lakh BJP voters will come from outside, what will be the value of J&K voters? The J&K issue has gone beyond elections now. The time has come to resolve the Kashmir issue.”

J&K Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar had said yesterday that a person needn’t hold a J&K domicile to be a voter and 20-25 lakh new voters were expected to be added to the electoral roll that was being prepared.

In August 2019, the Article 370 and its corollary Article 35-A were scrapped, which provided constitutional safety to local residents over jobs, land and citizenship.

The move was followed by granting a domicile certificate to every Indian citizen who was living in J&K for 15 years. Also, new land laws were enacted to make all Indian citizens eligible to purchase land in J&K. The domicile certificates and voting rights have been given to thousands of Valmikis and West Pakistan refugees who have been living for decades in different parts of Jammu.

As per the 2011 Census report, J&K has 28 lakh non-local migrants workers and among them 14 lakh have already been living in the region for 10 years or longer. Around 12%, or 3.35 lakh, have been there for five to nine years.

It means that 17.35 lakh, constituting roughly 14% of J&K’s 130 lakh population in 2011, can certainly acquire domicile rights.

As per the 2011 Census, 66.9% of J&K’s population constitutes Muslims while Hindus are 30% and Sikhs 2%. Local parties fear a settlement of 20 lakh non-local population will alter the demographic composition of J&K.

28L migrant workers

14 lakh of them have been living in the region for 10 yrs or longer

3.35 lakh have been there for five to nine years

130L is UT’s total population

Domicile certificate not needed to vote

Asserting that there is no need for a domicile certificate of J&K to become a voter, the Chief Electoral Officer has said: “Anyone from outside who is living ordinarily in J&K can enlist their name in the voting list.”