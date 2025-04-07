NC, Congress, CPI(M) MLAs hold protest outside J&K Assembly against Waqf Act

The members of the coalition government in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday held protests outside the House over the Waqf (Amendment) Act after the Speaker adjourned the House following a ruckus over the demand to discuss the new law.

The MLAs of the National Conference (NC), Congress, CPI(M) and some Independents staged a dharna at the entry gate of the Assembly and protested against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“BJP resorted to manhandling in the House. They raised religious slogans. We reminded them that this is not a wrestling ring. We are here to raise constitutional issues,” NC member Altaf Kaloo told reporters.

He said they had brought an adjournment motion in the House, which the Speaker did not accept. “In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a resolution was passed even though Muslims constitute only 6 per cent of the population. Why can't there be discussions in this Muslim-majority region?” he said.

The Speaker rejected the demand to debate the issue, stating that issues pending in the court cannot be discussed in the House.

Participating in the protest, CPI(M) member M Y Tarigami called on everyone to unite against the BJP and its divisive politics.

“I urge the people of Jammu to support us. BJP may try to give it a communal colour, but we must stand united,” he said.

Congress' Irfan Hafeez Lone carried a banner against the Act, saying it is not acceptable to the people and held a protest at the staircase of the House.

Earlier, Lone held a banner — Waqf Amendment Bill is not acceptable to us — and called BJP “anti-Mahatma Gandhi” and “supporters of Nathuram Godse” inside the House. This drew a sharp reaction from some BJP members, who rushed near the well of the House.

There was pushing and shoving involving him and Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmed, but the watch and ward staff intervened and prevented a clash.

He said, “If the watch and ward staff had not intervened, they would have killed me. It was an attack on me.”

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the ruling NC of inciting religious sentiments in Kashmir through its protest in the J&K Assembly. He called the disruption unconstitutional and alleged bias by the Speaker.

He also pointed out that NC MPs remained silent in Parliament but are now creating unrest over a passed bill.