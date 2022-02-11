National Conference: Delimitation panel favours new outfits

Srinagar, February 10
National Conference leaders have shared concern with party vice-president Omar Abdullah over the draft report of delimitation, saying the exercise is aimed to favour the new political parties in Kashmir. During today’s six-hour-long virtual meeting of the NC’s constituency heads of Kashmir province, the leaders told Omar that the Assembly Constituencies in north Kashmir have been delimited in such a way that goes to favour the People’s Conference and Apni Party in north Kashmir.
“Apparently, the NC has been put in a disadvantageous position by the delimitation commission but we will fight back,” a senior NC leader said. Quoting the NC leaders, who participated in the meeting, he said, “Many leaders particularly from north Kashmir expressed their concern that their constituencies and voters have been divided to help the parties close to the BJP.”
