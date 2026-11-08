NC dissent contained, but legislators await concrete corrective measures

A day after a group of dissident National Conference (NC) legislators met the party leadership in Srinagar amid growing discontent over last month’s Cabinet expansion, several MLAs told The Tribune on Saturday that they would “wait and watch” to see whether their grievances were addressed.

The ruling National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, managed to contain a rare bout of internal dissent triggered by last month’s Cabinet expansion, with party president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hearing the legislators for nearly two hours on Friday.

During the meeting, Omar Abdullah even offered to resign to make way for another leader to take over as Chief Minister, but the legislators declined the offer.

On Saturday, most of the MLAs who had attended Friday’s meeting returned to their respective constituencies.

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A National Conference legislator who was part of the delegation told The Tribune that the legislators were now looking forward to a “course correction” by the party leadership.

“Our group was not a rebel group, nor did any of us ever want to bring down the government. We had our grievances and took them up with the leadership,” he said. “We are hopeful that the leadership will make a course correction soon.”

Although the NC legislators publicly expressed satisfaction with Friday’s meeting, several MLAs who spoke to The Tribune on Saturday said the leadership needed to address their concerns to strengthen the party and tackle the “governance deficit”, which they said was fuelling public resentment.

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Referring to the assurances given to them during an off-site review and party meeting at Dachigam National Park earlier this year, the legislators said they had expected the recent Cabinet expansion to bring about some “course correction”.

“But there was not much of what was promised in Dachigam. Now that the leadership has heard all our grievances during Friday’s meeting, we are waiting for some concrete action on the ground,” another legislator said.

He said the MLAs were facing difficulties in addressing public grievances in their constituencies, alleging that ministers often failed to respond even to concerns raised by legislators from their own party.

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“We want at least our own ministers to hear us and resolve the issues. We do not want to reach the end of our term with nothing to show our voters,” he said.

After Friday’s meeting, Farooq Abdullah, flanked by the legislators, addressed the media and dismissed reports suggesting that the National Conference was divided.

“This organisation is united. Those who think they can break this organisation should understand that it has never been broken and will never be broken,” he said.

Bashir Ahmad Veeri, NC MLA from Bijbehara, described the meeting with the party leadership as fruitful and said some decisions were expected within 24 to 48 hours.

More than a dozen legislators had expressed resentment after the ruling National Conference inducted four new members into the Cabinet in its first expansion since returning to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.