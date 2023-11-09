NC expels Bandipora district unit president over ‘anti-party’ activities

Srinagar, November 8
The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday expelled Ghulam Rasool Naz, a two-time MLA and the district party president of Bandipora, for alleged anti-party activities.
At a party convention in which Naz was conspicuously absent, vice-president Omar Abdullah accused him of creating division within the Bandipora faction of the party.
Abdullah declared that there was no room for individuals who foster divisiveness and weaken the party. He emphasised that their primary concerns were not external threats but the challenges posed by individuals within the party. The comment was directed at Naz and his daughter-in-law, who the NC had portrayed as the party’s representatives in Bandipora. Abdullah also disclosed that Nazir Malik, the constituency in-charge in Bandipora, would be promoted as the party’s new face from the constituency.
