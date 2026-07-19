NC expels Ladakh leader Akhoon for six years over 'anti-party activities'

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In a post on X, the party said NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar had ordered Akhoon's removal from the party's basic membership for a period of six years. "The action has been taken in view of his anti-party activities and for causing indiscipline within the party," the statement said.

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The National Conference and the Indian National Congress have a power-sharing arrangement under which the post of Chief Executive Councillor is to be shared during the council's tenure.

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Akhoon, who belongs to the National Conference, recently refused to step down after the completion of his term.

Under the arrangement, the tenure of the incumbent CEC ended on April 18. Following his refusal to vacate the post, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against him.

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Congress leaders said the motion was backed by 11 Congress councillors and five National Conference councillors.

In the 2023 LAHDC-Kargil elections, the National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats in the 30-member council, while the Congress won 10 seats and the BJP secured two.

The Hill Development Council was first established in Leh in 1995 and later in Kargil in 2003.

Earlier this week, the authorities announced that the LAHDC model would be extended to five newly created districts. In April, Ladakh's administrative structure expanded from two districts to seven with the creation of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass districts.