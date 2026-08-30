DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC faces heat over power tariff hike; Cong seeks amnesty for consumers

NC faces heat over power tariff hike; Cong seeks amnesty for consumers

J&K Govt has decided to increase electricity tariffs by 6.84 per cent in the Union Territory

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Apni Party members stage a protest against power tariff hike in Jammu on Saturday.
Advertisement
The National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition as well as alliance partner Congress following the recent decision to increase electricity tariffs by 6.84 per cent in the Union Territory.
Advertisement

On Saturday, the Apni Party staged a protest demonstration in Jammu, accusing the government of burdening consumers despite persistent power outages and rising electricity bills.

Advertisement

The protest was led by provincial president Manjit Singh, who, along with hundreds of party workers carrying placards, raised slogans against the government. The protesters alleged that the administration had failed to ensure adequate basic services for the public.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Singh criticised the tariff revision, saying it had come at a time when consumers were already struggling with prolonged power cuts and what he described as inflated electricity bills.

He said the installation of smart meters had raised expectations of greater efficiency and transparency in power distribution and billing, but consumers continued to complain about unscheduled outages and high charges.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress held a meeting in Jammu under the leadership of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla, during which the party demanded that the government roll out an amnesty scheme for power consumers.

Speaking to reporters, Bhalla said people across Jammu and Kashmir were struggling under the burden of accumulating electricity dues and lacked the means to pay them.

“There is a need for the government to introduce an amnesty scheme so that some relief can be provided to these consumers,” Bhalla said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticised the tariff increase, describing it as “anti-poor, unjustified and a betrayal” of commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the tariff hike would impose an additional financial burden on ordinary households, small traders, farmers and other economically weaker sections at a time when many families were already struggling to manage rising expenses.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir were promised relief, but instead they have been presented with a power tariff hike. Where are the promises of 200 units of free electricity, 12 free gas cylinders and other welfare guarantees?” Thakur asked.

He said the government should have prioritised affordable and reliable power supply rather than increasing costs for consumers.

Thakur further alleged that the National Conference had secured votes by making “tall promises” and was now shifting the financial burden onto the very people who had supported it.

“The government must focus on delivering the commitments it made to the people instead of adding to their economic difficulties,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts