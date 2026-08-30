NC faces heat over power tariff hike; Cong seeks amnesty for consumers

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On Saturday, the Apni Party staged a protest demonstration in Jammu, accusing the government of burdening consumers despite persistent power outages and rising electricity bills.

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The protest was led by provincial president Manjit Singh, who, along with hundreds of party workers carrying placards, raised slogans against the government. The protesters alleged that the administration had failed to ensure adequate basic services for the public.

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Addressing the media, Singh criticised the tariff revision, saying it had come at a time when consumers were already struggling with prolonged power cuts and what he described as inflated electricity bills.

He said the installation of smart meters had raised expectations of greater efficiency and transparency in power distribution and billing, but consumers continued to complain about unscheduled outages and high charges.

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Meanwhile, the Congress held a meeting in Jammu under the leadership of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla, during which the party demanded that the government roll out an amnesty scheme for power consumers.

Speaking to reporters, Bhalla said people across Jammu and Kashmir were struggling under the burden of accumulating electricity dues and lacked the means to pay them.

“There is a need for the government to introduce an amnesty scheme so that some relief can be provided to these consumers,” Bhalla said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticised the tariff increase, describing it as “anti-poor, unjustified and a betrayal” of commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the tariff hike would impose an additional financial burden on ordinary households, small traders, farmers and other economically weaker sections at a time when many families were already struggling to manage rising expenses.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir were promised relief, but instead they have been presented with a power tariff hike. Where are the promises of 200 units of free electricity, 12 free gas cylinders and other welfare guarantees?” Thakur asked.

He said the government should have prioritised affordable and reliable power supply rather than increasing costs for consumers.

Thakur further alleged that the National Conference had secured votes by making “tall promises” and was now shifting the financial burden onto the very people who had supported it.

“The government must focus on delivering the commitments it made to the people instead of adding to their economic difficulties,” he said.