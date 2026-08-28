NC faces pushback from Oppn, biz groups over power hike

The ruling National Conference (NC) is facing a pushback from Opposition parties in the Valley questioning the government following the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission’s recent decision to raise retail electricity tariffs by an average of 6.83 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from September 1.

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Almost all political parties have criticised the government for its decision, with the People’s Democratic Party and Apni Party hitting the streets against the decision.

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“At a time when households are already struggling with rising costs, the government must stop adding to their burden. Electricity is an essential service, not a source of revenue at the expense of ordinary people. The tariff hike must be rolled back,” PDP said in a statement.

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The PDP has staged protests against the hike, describing it as another burden on the people of J&K.

Apni Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too have urged the National Conference-led government to fulfil its promise of providing 200 free electricity units to every household every month.

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The National Conference is facing questions from its own alliance partner the Congress. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra has also opposed the recent hike in electricity tariffs and demanded immediate rollback of the order. “At a time when households are already struggling with rising prices and increasing economic pressures, the government should have provided relief to consumers rather than adding to their burden through higher electricity bills,” the Congress leader said.

Not only the political parties, but also the Valley’s top business body, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has expressed serious concern and strong resentment over the recently announced 6.83 per cent hike in power tariffs.

In a statement, the chamber said the economy of Jammu and Kashmir is already passing through a challenging phase, with businesses across sectors facing weak demand, rising operational costs and an uncertain economic environment. At a time when households, businesses and industry require relief and support for economic recovery, increasing electricity tariffs would impose an additional financial burden on consumers and enterprises, KCCI said.

Even as the Opposition parties are targeting the NC over the decision, the ruling party has defended the hike, saying the government had never promised that the cost of power would not rise. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has, however, reiterated the commitment to provide 200 units of free electricity to eligible households. Now, Omar has assured that “there shall be no further power rate tariff hike in our government’s tenure.”