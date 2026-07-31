NC gears up to push statehood restoration with more events

The ruling National Conference (NC), which recently held a protest in New Delhi seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, is set to further intensify its demand.

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The protest in New Delhi was led by party president Farooq Abdullah. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also declared that the agitation marked “only the beginning” of the party’s struggle.

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For some time now, National Conference leaders and its alliance partner Congress have been aggressively talking about the need for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

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Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding its restoration since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Although PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly stated in Parliament that statehood would be restored, no formal decision has yet been announced. The Centre has consistently maintained that restoration of statehood would take place at an “appropriate time”.

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National Conference spokesman Tahir Sayed told The Tribune on Thursday that the party has intensified the demand by holding different events recently in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will further intensify it,” he said.

He said the party also held a protest recently in Delhi to remind the central leadership, including Modi and Shah, about its demand. “The party will now strategise the future course of action,” he said. Party leaders said that more programmes would be held in the Union Territory. “The dual mode of governance is preventing the elected government from taking major policy decisions. So restoration of statehood is a must,” said an NC leader.

Even as the NC is now strongly taking up its demand that statehood should be restored, the party has come under criticism from the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which has accused the NC of not talking about the restoration of J&K’s special status.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last week, however, asserted that statehood is the essential foundation for pursuing the restoration of J&K’s special status. “They tell us to bring back Article 370. I ask the educated people among them — what is the meaning of Article 370 without a state?” he said.