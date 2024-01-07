NC hints at tough seat-sharing stance

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 6

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the National Conference (NC) has refused any kind of dialogue over the seats that are already with them in the Kashmir valley and Ladakh. MP Hasnian Masoodi said the seats presently held by the National Conference should remain unchanged and are not up for negotiation.

“There is no scope of any kind of dialogue over the seats that are already with us. There is broad consensus among the regional parties that the seats which are with the NDA should be on the dialogue table,” Masoodi told The Tribune. He said he would propose his party to also lay claim to Udhampur Kathua seat in Jammu as chances of the NC winning the seat are higher due to party’s support base.

He said in Ladakh the party has recently performed exceedingly well in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil polls forming the government in the region. “I think the party leadership will take all these things into consideration,” he said.

The PDP insiders say the South Kashmir seat should be reserved for the party. They argue they have support base across the regions after South Kashmir seat was expanded in the delimitation carried out last year. The party desires to field Mehbooba Mufti from South Kashmir seat. Mehbooba is vocal opposition to the BJP and its Kashmir policies after abrogation of Article 370.

The NC appears to believe that parting ways with the Gupkar alliance might be in its favour in the coming General Elections and subsequent Assembly poll.

