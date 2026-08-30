DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC hits out at BJP over September 2 Secretariat gherao, calls it ‘political hypocrisy’

NC hits out at BJP over September 2 Secretariat gherao, calls it ‘political hypocrisy’

J&k Deputy CM questions why the BJP's J&K unit was targeting the UT govt instead of its own Central leadership in New Delhi

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:04 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. FILE
Advertisement

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday accused the BJP of “blatant hypocrisy” over its proposed gherao of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on September 2, questioning why the party’s J&K unit was targeting the elected government instead of its own Central leadership in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The BJP has announced the Secretariat gherao over issues including unemployment, delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

Advertisement

Interacting with party leaders at the NC’s provincial headquarters, Choudhary said that if the BJP was genuinely concerned about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and other issues confronting the people, it should take up the matter with its national leadership.

Advertisement

“The ultimate irony of this entire situation is that the BJP wants to gherao the Secretariat. All of us actually expected the J&K BJP to gherao its own national headquarters in New Delhi instead, and demand restoration of statehood for J&K from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Choudhary questioned why the BJP’s J&K unit was choosing to protest against the elected government instead of holding its central leadership accountable for what he described as the continued delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

He said the BJP should also raise with its national leadership the serious issues facing the people and the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“The people of J&K deserve clarity and sincerity on the issue of statehood, and political theatrics cannot substitute for accountability from those who have the authority to deliver on the commitment,” Choudhary said.

NC Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta also criticised the BJP over the persistent rise in prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other household and daily-use items.

Gupta said inflation had severely affected the common people, particularly poor and middle-class families, whose household budgets had been strained by the rising cost of essential commodities.

He alleged that the BJP, which had aggressively raised such issues while in Opposition and had even staged protests outside its national headquarters in Delhi, appeared to have forgotten its earlier promises after coming to power.

The BJP is scheduled to hold the Secretariat gherao in Srinagar on September 2 as part of its campaign against the NC-led J&K Government, with unemployment, the delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the electricity tariff hike among the issues cited by the party.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts