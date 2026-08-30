NC hits out at BJP over September 2 Secretariat gherao, calls it ‘political hypocrisy’

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday accused the BJP of “blatant hypocrisy” over its proposed gherao of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on September 2, questioning why the party’s J&K unit was targeting the elected government instead of its own Central leadership in New Delhi.

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The BJP has announced the Secretariat gherao over issues including unemployment, delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

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Interacting with party leaders at the NC’s provincial headquarters, Choudhary said that if the BJP was genuinely concerned about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and other issues confronting the people, it should take up the matter with its national leadership.

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“The ultimate irony of this entire situation is that the BJP wants to gherao the Secretariat. All of us actually expected the J&K BJP to gherao its own national headquarters in New Delhi instead, and demand restoration of statehood for J&K from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Choudhary questioned why the BJP’s J&K unit was choosing to protest against the elected government instead of holding its central leadership accountable for what he described as the continued delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

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He said the BJP should also raise with its national leadership the serious issues facing the people and the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“The people of J&K deserve clarity and sincerity on the issue of statehood, and political theatrics cannot substitute for accountability from those who have the authority to deliver on the commitment,” Choudhary said.

NC Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta also criticised the BJP over the persistent rise in prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other household and daily-use items.

Gupta said inflation had severely affected the common people, particularly poor and middle-class families, whose household budgets had been strained by the rising cost of essential commodities.

He alleged that the BJP, which had aggressively raised such issues while in Opposition and had even staged protests outside its national headquarters in Delhi, appeared to have forgotten its earlier promises after coming to power.

The BJP is scheduled to hold the Secretariat gherao in Srinagar on September 2 as part of its campaign against the NC-led J&K Government, with unemployment, the delay in Panchayati Raj elections and the electricity tariff hike among the issues cited by the party.