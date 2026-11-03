NC hits out at Ruhullah: ‘Reclaiming what was taken away from us needs deft politics, not theatrics’

Hours after Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the Lok Sabha as well as the party, the National Conference on Tuesday said Ruhullah’s speech was a “manifestation of his mental and moral bankruptcy, and an example of his self-obsession”.

The party, in a statement, said Ruhullah invoked the holy Quran and the divine message of dignity and respect for human beings, but his “speech was full of derogatory, abusive and unparliamentary language against NC leadership”.

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“The language used by him only reflects who he is,” the party said.

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Noting that it’s important to keep the record straight, the NC said that Ruhullah “only remembered to resign when he was told to by the party president”.

“The same way he only remembered 2010 today when it suited him. He is a man who happily remained in office as a minister in 2010 until he was removed in a general reshuffle. He was happy to fight elections in 2014 on JKNC ticket and didn’t remember 2010 then. In fact, he conveniently forgot all about it until 2026, 16 years later,” the NC said.

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The NC questioned wasn’t Aga Ruhullah “the first to welcome the resolution demanding restoration of special status, passed by the J&K Assembly on November 6. Didn’t he say that it was the promise that had been delivered?”

“What has Aga Ruhullah done in Parliament on special status. Wasn’t he elected to the Parliament to represent the sentiment of people and garner support of secular parties and MPs in the Parliament,” the statement said.

The party said Ruhullah Mehdi was able to gather signatures of over 100 MPs from different parties in the Parliament to move an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekar Kumar Yadav. “Can he tell us if he ever made such an effort to gather signatures of MPs for the restoration of special status or statehood?,” it said, adding that if he tried “to move a resolution or Bill in the Parliament in this regard?”

The NC also stated that MP was “sent to parliament to speak about the dispossession and how people’s will represented by the elected government has been undermined and belittled by the central government and its appointed Lt Governor in an attempt to delegitimize the vote and elected government.”

“Did he speak even once that even under the current UT arrangement, the departments which are technically under the elected government are not allowed to function and LG continues to run them through remote control?” it said.

The party said he didn’t “ever utter a single word against LG and central government for snatching jobs of open merit category?”

“Did he raise the issue of multiple fraud recruitments and exams and how job aspirants of one region were systematically removed from the system and jobs?” the party said.

The party said its “thrust on restoration of statehood is not and will never be at the expense of the special status.”

“And August 15 of CM would not have reiterated it. The protection and preservation of our identity and constitutional rights form the foundation of NCs political ideology. Abandoning it means abandoning the party and the politics it has stood for last over 90 years,” it said, adding that NC has “carefully chosen its roadmap on the issues which are directly linked to our existence and identity”.

The NC said, “Reclaiming and repossessing what was taken away from us needs deft politics, not theatrics.”

“Theatrics will not take us anywhere. It may temporarily grab some attention and social media likes, but in the long run, it will not achieve anything for people,” it said.

According to the NC, Ruhullah’s decision to resign as MP was too late.

“He should have done a year ago when he chose to join the forces who were rattled by the mandate to the NC. While sitting in the NC, he became instrumental in the defeat of the party in the Assembly byelections of the Budgam seat. Where was his conscience then? Backstabbing the same party he owed his political existence to,” the party questioned.