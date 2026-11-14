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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC infighting comes to fore as Rajouri MLA calls J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary a ‘thug’

NC infighting comes to fore as Rajouri MLA calls J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary a ‘thug’

The exchange comes at a time when the NC leadership is grappling with internal discontent triggered by the recent Cabinet expansion

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 06:23 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Rajouri MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary. Photo: Instagram/javed.i.choudhary
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Amid dissent over the recent Cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference MLA from Rajouri district, Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, triggered a political row by calling Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who also belongs to the NC, a ‘thug’ in a social media post.

The latest development has brought to light the simmering discontent among NC leaders.

In a post on Instagram, Choudhary was asked why he was absent from an event attended by the Deputy Chief Minister. In response, the Budhal constituency MLA said, “The Dy CM is a thug and does not deserve my presence at his functions. My self-respect and the interests of my people come first.”

Despite repeated attempts, Choudhary did not respond to multiple phone calls and messages seeking to know the reason behind his sharp remarks.

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Surinder Choudhary visited Rajouri on Thursday and laid the foundation stones for projects worth nearly Rs 7 crore. He is also an MLA from Rajouri district and had won from the Nowshera Assembly constituency.

The exchange comes at a time when the NC leadership is grappling with internal discontent triggered by the recent Cabinet expansion. The expansion took place on October 27, when four new ministers were inducted into the Cabinet of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Several NC MLAs had expressed their disappointment soon after the expansion, claiming that they had not been given due consideration despite their experience and seniority. The disgruntled MLAs also held a meeting at the residence of one of their colleagues to discuss the issue.

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To ease tensions, party president Farooq Abdullah constituted informal advisory groups of MLAs, with each group attached to a member of the Council of Ministers.

Abdullah had stated that these MLAs would act as a bridge between the party and the government. “Ministers will be asked to hold regular meetings with their advisory groups and keep them informed of major policy initiatives and the progress being made in their respective departments,” he stated in a letter.

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