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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC launches ward-level outreach programme across Jammu city

NC launches ward-level outreach programme across Jammu city

Aims at establishing direct communication with residents in every ward

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday launched a ward-wise people-to-people contact programme across all 75 wards here, aimed at establishing direct communication with residents in every ward and understanding their day-to-day civic problems.

Under the programme, a meeting was organised at Fattu Chowgan in ward number 4, a party spokesman said.

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NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the programme is aimed at strengthening public outreach, listening to residents’ grievances and communicating the party’s vision for the modernisation and development of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

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He said the NC-led government was focusing on improving civic amenities and addressing issues related to sanitation, lanes, drains, nallahs and parking facilities in Jammu City.

“Jammu must be developed as a clean, green, modern and well-managed city, with improved traffic regulation, better parking arrangements and efficient municipal services,” he said, adding that systematic planning, regular maintenance of civic infrastructure and responsive public administration are essential for improving the quality of life of city residents.

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He highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government in sectors including Jal Shakti, electricity, healthcare, school education and higher education.

He said improved public services and infrastructure development remained priorities across the Union territory.

Gupta said the outreach programme would provide party representatives to interact directly with residents, document their concerns and raise genuine public issues before the appropriate authorities.

Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmad said Jammu represented the enduring values of secularism, communal harmony and brotherhood.

He stressed that the spirit of mutual respect, peace and brotherhood must be preserved and further strengthened for the progress and prosperity of Jammu.

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