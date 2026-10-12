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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / National Conference leader and former J-K minister Harbans Singh dies

National Conference leader and former J-K minister Harbans Singh dies

Singh was appointed as political adviser to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in December last year

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:48 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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National Conference leader and former minister Sardar Harbans Singh. Image credit/Facebook/@Rajinder Singh Chib
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National Conference leader and former minister Harbans Singh died at a private hospital here early Monday, his family said. He was 84.

Singh, who was appointed as political adviser to National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in December last year, is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

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Singh’s elder son, Kulwant Singh, told PTI that his father had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the Jammu hospital, where he breathed his last around 2 am.

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The last rites would be held at the Shastri Nagar cremation ground at 5 pm, he said.

Singh served as cabinet minister in the government headed by Abdullah from 1996 to 2002.

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NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said he was deeply saddened by Singh’s passing.

“His invaluable contribution and dedicated service to society will always be remembered,” Gupta said.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

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