NC leader from Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon passes away

Akhoon was the co-chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), one of the two key groups from Ladakh engaged in dialogue with the Union government over the region’s demands.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, in a statement, said party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with party leaders and workers, expressed profound grief over Akhoon’s demise.

Remembering him as a dedicated public figure, they said he served the people with commitment, humility, and sincerity throughout his political journey. “His contribution to public life and unwavering connect with the grassroots earned him immense respect across regions,” the statement read.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, also expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing him as a “towering leader and visionary statesman.” Executive Councillor Kacho Mohd Feroz termed his death an irreparable loss and said it had created a huge vacuum in the political and social leadership of Kargil.

According to LAHDC, Akhoon was the first Chairman of LAHDC Kargil and held several important portfolios as a Cabinet Minister in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government, including Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, and Minister for Works, Power, and Transport. He also served as Advisor to then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and as co-chairman of the KDA. His contributions, the council said, laid the foundation for inclusive development and democratic governance in Kargil.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra expressed deep sadness over Akhoon’s demise. “A distinguished political leader of Kargil, his loss will be deeply felt in the community. May God grant strength and fortitude to the bereaved family,” he said.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association also paid tribute, stating that Akhoon had significantly contributed to the overall development of the Ladakh region, particularly Kargil, during his public life spanning over five decades.

“His vast public life experience and wisdom were instrumental in guiding the Kargil Democratic Alliance in articulating the demands of Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the association said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly observed a two-minute silence in tribute to the former legislator.