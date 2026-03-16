DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC MLAs urge L-G Sinha to withdraw cases against protesting youths

NC MLAs urge L-G Sinha to withdraw cases against protesting youths

Were arrested during protests over the killing of Iran’s Ali Khamenei

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. FILE
Advertisement

A four-member delegation of the ruling National Conference MLAs called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday to seek withdrawal of cases against youths arrested during the recent protests in the Valley over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

The delegation comprised MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Chadoora Ali Mohammad Dar, MLA Pattan Javaid Riyaz Bedar, and MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after meeting the L-G, Sadiq told reporters that the delegation raised the issue of the arrest of youth and registration of cases against them.

Advertisement

“When our leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei was martyred, spontaneous protests took place on the streets. In view of that, several FIRs were filed at different police stations, whether in the Chadoora area, Patan, Budgam, Sonawari or in the Zaidibal area,” he said.

Sadiq, who is also the chief spokesperson of the NC, said youths were expressing their anger and grief through the protest, which resulted in registration of FIRs against many of them.

Advertisement

“So, we met the L-G and requested him that all such FIRs be withdrawn because they were youngsters and only wanted to express their grief,” he added.

The NC MLA said the delegation is grateful to the L-G for listening to it very patiently and assuring it that he would review the matter.

“He assured us that he will review the cases of those youngsters who are currently in jail or have FIRs registered against them and take some action,” Zadibal added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts