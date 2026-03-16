NC MLAs urge L-G Sinha to withdraw cases against protesting youths

A four-member delegation of the ruling National Conference MLAs called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday to seek withdrawal of cases against youths arrested during the recent protests in the Valley over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The delegation comprised MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Chadoora Ali Mohammad Dar, MLA Pattan Javaid Riyaz Bedar, and MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting the L-G, Sadiq told reporters that the delegation raised the issue of the arrest of youth and registration of cases against them.

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“When our leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei was martyred, spontaneous protests took place on the streets. In view of that, several FIRs were filed at different police stations, whether in the Chadoora area, Patan, Budgam, Sonawari or in the Zaidibal area,” he said.

Sadiq, who is also the chief spokesperson of the NC, said youths were expressing their anger and grief through the protest, which resulted in registration of FIRs against many of them.

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“So, we met the L-G and requested him that all such FIRs be withdrawn because they were youngsters and only wanted to express their grief,” he added.

The NC MLA said the delegation is grateful to the L-G for listening to it very patiently and assuring it that he would review the matter.

“He assured us that he will review the cases of those youngsters who are currently in jail or have FIRs registered against them and take some action,” Zadibal added.