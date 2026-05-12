NC, PDP exchange barbs over alcohol ban demand in J&K

The ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday traded barbs over the contentious issue of a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The debate comes amid growing calls in Kashmir for a ban on liquor in the Union Territory and during the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’, one of the largest campaigns against drug abuse in the region.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday was asked why the government was not imposing restrictions on liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Responding to the question, Omar had said, “Did anyone force you to drink? You are going to the shop on your own free will. Why are you going? We are not dragging you there. We are not advertising it. We have not increased its quantity.”

The remarks drew criticism from several quarters, prompting the Chief Minister to issue a clarification on Monday morning.

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“There is no confusion in this. It is my mistake. I talk to you in the middle of the road. You ask questions whose answers should be a little detailed, but due to lack of time I give such answers that our opponents twist and present differently,” Omar said.

He added that his remarks should not be interpreted as support for alcohol consumption.

“This does not mean that we want more use of it. Only those people who are allowed to drink alcohol should do so. Our religion does not permit it and we do not want people to move in that direction,” he said.

The clarification, however, failed to silence critics, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti attacking the Chief Minister’s stand.

“J&K CM’s expected U-turn on the refusal to prohibit liquor shops lacks logic,” Mufti said.

“He claims it is wrong to impose a ban on Hindus consuming alcohol since their religion does not forbid it. If that is the case, how have Hindu-majority states like Gujarat and Bihar successfully enforced prohibition without any issue?” she asked.

“We are proud of J&K’s secular credentials, but it is deeply unfortunate and insensitive for its Chief Minister to dismiss the religious sensitivities of the majority with such indifference,” she added.

As Iltija addressed the media on the issue, J&K Minister Sakina Itoo reminded the PDP that one of its former finance ministers had earlier opposed banning alcohol.

“Our party has always been against drugs and alcohol,” Itoo said.

PDP leader Zuhaib Mir also criticised Omar’s remarks, saying the demand for banning alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir was justified.

“It is already banned in Gujarat and Bihar. If there is no problem there, then what is the issue here? Religious sensitivities must be respected,” he said, terming Omar’s statement “wrong”.