NC, PDP inciting people: BJP

PTI

Jammu, July 16

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has accused the National Conference and the PDP of trying to incite people on the issue of allocation of land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Gupta's remarks came after the PDP staged a protest against alleged attempts to settle outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of the PMAY.

