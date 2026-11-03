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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC responsible for mistrust between Delhi, J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

NC responsible for mistrust between Delhi, J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief accuses the ruling party of sowing seeds of suspicion through its political decisions

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti attends a rally marking the party's Foundation Day in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed the National Conference (NC) for the atmosphere of mistrust between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the party of sowing seeds of suspicion through its political decisions.

Addressing a workers' convention in Srinagar, Mehbooba questioned the National Conference's political legacy, particularly its role in Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India and subsequent political developments.

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"Who is responsible for this atmosphere of suspicion? Seventy-nine years ago, India became independent and Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India. That accession was not signed by my father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, but by (NC founder) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Despite Jammu and Kashmir being a Muslim-majority state, he chose to align with India," she said.

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Mehbooba claimed that within a few years of this accession, the NC altered its narrative and began demanding a plebiscite. "You (NC) created this confusion and doubt in the minds of the people. For 22 years, you called for a plebiscite, and then overnight (in 1975) you accepted the chair again," she said, referring to the Indira-Sheikh Accord that put the NC founder in the chief minister's chair although his party did not have any MLAs.

Mehbooba claimed that Sheikh Abdullah agreed to become chief minister out of a desire for power. "When you became chief minister instead of prime minister, you told people to forget the plebiscite because you needed the power. The leaders of India, be it Jawaharlal Nehru or Dr BR Ambedkar, had given us a special status and constitution, but doubt was planted in their minds not just about leaders, but about every single Kashmiri," she added.

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Mehbooba asserted that the NC has harmed the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that peace will remain elusive as long as this party is in power.

The PDP chief also criticised NC president Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks that Pakistan was protecting Kashmir. "This is his signal to New Delhi that Kashmiris are with Pakistan," she said, alleging that Farooq Abdullah was adopting different positions in Kashmir and outside the region.

"Yesterday, in Delhi, he said that my last blood is for Hindustan. In Kashmir, he speaks one language, and in Delhi, there is another," she added.

Mehbooba also defended the PDP's alliance with the BJP in 2014, telling party workers not to feel embarrassed about the political arrangement. She asked them to remind the NC of its own role in the political developments that, according to her, had caused suffering among the people.

On resolving the Kashmir issue, she said the use of stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA), dismissal of government employees and imprisonment of people could not provide a lasting solution.

She called for dialogue and the reopening of traditional trade routes connecting Kashmir with Kashgar, Khotan and Yarkand.

"It can be resolved through dialogue and by opening traditional trade routes to Kashgar, Khotan and Yarkand, similar to the arrangements made in Lipulekh, Uttarakhand," she said.

Mehbooba maintained that a policy based on the use of force would not work in Kashmir.

"I want to tell them that this policy of using force will not work. How long do you think you can maintain this approach? How long can you silence the people here?" she asked.

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