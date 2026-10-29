NC seeks to consolidate Kashmir base through Cabinet expansion

The ruling National Conference (NC), which expanded the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Tuesday, has inducted four legislators, all from the Kashmir Valley, in a move seen as an effort to consolidate the party’s support base in the region.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, the NC won most of its seats in the Kashmir Valley, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Jammu region.

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The latest expansion, the first since the NC returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections, has also brought representation to areas that were not adequately represented in the Cabinet.

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The four NC leaders — Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shamim Firdous, Saifullah Mir and Altaf Ahmad Wani — took the oath of office on Tuesday. Two of these newly inducted ministers, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Shamim Firdous, represent Srinagar district. Sagar is the MLA from Khanyar, while Firdous represents Habba Kadal.

By inducting two ministers from Srinagar, the NC appears to be seeking to consolidate its position in the district, which has eight Assembly constituencies. The party holds seven of these seats, while its alliance partner, the Congress, won the remaining one.

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North Kashmir’s Kupwara district is another area that received attention in the Cabinet expansion. Saifullah Mir, the NC legislator from Trehgam, was inducted as a minister, giving the district greater representation in the government.

Kupwara has six Assembly constituencies. Besides Mir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani and Rajya Sabha MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan also hail from the district. Javid Ahmad Dar, who is already a minister in the Cabinet, represents north Kashmir as well.

The expansion has also added another minister from South Kashmir to the Cabinet. Altaf Ahmad Wani, a two-time MLA from the Pahalgam constituency, was inducted on Tuesday.

Political observers in the Valley view the expansion as an attempt by the Omar Abdullah-led government to strengthen the NC’s organisational and political base in Kashmir and counter the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The move also reflects the party’s focus on consolidating its position in the Valley, where it secured a strong mandate in the 2024 elections.

However, the expansion has triggered criticism over regional representation as Omar Abdullah dropped Independent legislator Satish Sharma, who was the Cabinet’s only representative from the mainland Jammu.

Srinagar based political expert, Professor Noor Baba said, “It looks as if the NC wants to safeguard its traditionally strong hold in Kashmir. While this may be important, when it comes to voting, people will also judge them in terms of its performance.”