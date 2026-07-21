DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC takes J&K statehood battle to Delhi, vows to intensify stir

NC takes J&K statehood battle to Delhi, vows to intensify stir

CM Omar Abdullah said the agitation marked 'only the beginning' of the party’s struggle

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leads a protest march demanding the restoration of J&K statehood, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), led by party president Farooq Abdullah, on Monday staged a protest in New Delhi, demanding the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declaring that the agitation marked “only the beginning” of the party’s struggle.

Advertisement

Senior NC leaders, ministers, MLAs and workers had begun arriving in the national capital on Sunday to participate in the demonstration, which coincided with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. The Congress, an alliance partner of the NC, also joined the protest.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, NC leaders and workers assembled at Jammu and Kashmir House on Prithviraj Road before marching towards Jantar Mantar carrying placards reading “Restore Full Statehood”, “Apna Wada Pura Karo” and “Restore Rights and Dignity of the People of J&K”. The protest, however, was overshadowed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) march to Parliament, which led to heavy security deployment and traffic restrictions across central Delhi.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who arrived in Delhi from Jammu on Monday morning, alleged that police prevented the NC leaders from reaching Jantar Mantar and later stopped them near the Constitution Club, where the party had planned to hold a seminar on statehood.

“We were stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced,” Omar said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us,” he added.

Addressing reporters, Omar said the Centre had “forced us to come to Delhi and protest in the capital of our own country.”

“For the past two years, we have been reminding the Central Government of the promises it made. We have only asked for the commitments given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He alleged that police used tear gas to disperse protesters near the Constitution Club. “Here, along with others, we too were targeted with tear gas. We came to remind the Government of the promises made before Parliament, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Supreme Court regarding the restoration of statehood,” he said.

His son, Zamir Abdullah, also alleged on X that the “draconian and repressive tool of tear gas” would not weaken the party’s resolve to fight for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to honour its commitment to restore statehood, saying the promise had been made repeatedly by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary described it as the “misfortune of the people of Jammu and Kashmir” that they had to come to Delhi to remind the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of their assurances.

The NC also shared a social media post highlighting Farooq Abdullah’s participation in the march despite recently losing his younger brother, saying the 90-year-old leader was leading the movement to restore the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Back in Jammu and Kashmir, NC workers held demonstrations at several places in support of the party’s demand for the restoration of full statehood.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts