NCB busts cross-border drug racket

In a blow to drug networks operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three drug traffickers with suspected cross-border links to Pakistan and seized 5.16 kg heroin.

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A senior NCB official informed that in a major intelligence-led operation, NCB, Jammu, busted a cross-border heroin trafficking cartel, resulting in the seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin and the arrest of three persons, including the alleged mastermind.

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“Acting on specific intelligence on August 22, NCB intercepted a vehicle at Panjtirthi, Jammu. The search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin from two accused persons, both residents of Baramulla in Kashmir,” the official informed.

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An immediate follow-up action was launched based on crucial leads regarding another resident of Baramulla, who is the mastermind and supplier of the drug trafficking network. Through sustained pursuit, the NCB team traced him to Leh in Ladakh, where he was arrested on August 24.

“Prima facie investigation indicates that the seized heroin forms part of an organised cross-border supply chain, with the contraband suspected to have originated from Pakistan and entered India through the Uri border sector,” the official informed.

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The NCB is expanding the investigation to identify the cross-border suppliers, financial links, transporters, local associates and intended distribution network involved in the cartel.

The operation follows two other heroin seizures affected by NCB, Jammu, earlier this month — 438 gm on August 12 and 603 gm on August 13. The NCB has urged the residents to actively support the fight against drug trafficking and addiction by sharing credible information through the National Narcotics Helpline – MANAS (1933).