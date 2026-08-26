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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NCB busts cross-border heroin cartel in J&K, 5.16 kg drug seized

NCB busts cross-border heroin cartel in J&K, 5.16 kg drug seized

Two Baramulla residents intercepted in Jammu; alleged mastermind and supplier arrested from Leh

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:31 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Two accused in NCB custody following the seizure of 5.16 kg heroin in Jammu.
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu, has busted a suspected cross-border heroin trafficking cartel, seizing 5.16 kg of heroin and arresting three persons, including the alleged mastermind, an official said.

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Acting on specific intelligence on August 22, the NCB intercepted a vehicle at Panjtirthi in Jammu. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery and seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin from two accused persons, both residents of Baramulla in Kashmir, the official said.

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An immediate follow-up action was launched based on leads regarding another Baramulla resident, identified as the alleged mastermind and supplier of the drug trafficking network.

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The NCB team traced him to Leh in Ladakh, where he was arrested on August 24.

“Prima facie investigation indicates that the seized heroin forms part of an organised cross-border supply chain, with the contraband suspected to have originated from Pakistan and entered India through the Uri border sector,” the official said.

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The NCB is expanding the investigation to identify the cross-border suppliers, financial links, transporters, local associates and intended distribution network involved in the cartel.

The operation follows two other heroin seizures made by NCB Jammu earlier this month — 438 grams on August 12 and 603 grams on August 13.

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