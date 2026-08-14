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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NCB team fires warning shots after armed threat during heroin seizure operation

NCB team fires warning shots after armed threat during heroin seizure operation

The operation, carried out in the Lower Rangoora area near Sidhra, was assisted by the BSF

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Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) fired warning shots after facing an armed threat during an operation to seize nearly half a kilogram of heroin in Jammu.

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The operation, carried out in the Lower Rangoora area near Sidhra, was assisted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the floodplains of the Tawi River.

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A senior NCB official said that on Wednesday, a team of officers from the agency came under armed threat during a high-risk narcotics operation near Lower Rangoora along the banks and natural floodplains of the Tawi River.

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“Officers secured 438 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of one accused, a resident of Kathua, who was apprehended at the spot. Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB Jammu Zonal Unit had moved into this notoriously difficult stretch when the operation turned confrontational,” the official said.

He said the terrain posed a serious challenge, with officers having to navigate wetlands and tall, dense grass along the Tawi riverbed to close in on the suspects.

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As the team moved to make the seizure, an associate of the accused allegedly brandished a weapon, putting the officers in immediate danger. An authorised officer fired two warning shots into the air in a safe direction to defuse the threat to the team.

“No one was hurt, though the armed associate managed to flee the scene despite the team’s efforts to apprehend him. The BSF provided critical support in completing the operation successfully. The seized contraband has been secured and the accused apprehended. Further investigation to unravel the entire forward and backward linkages is underway,” the official said.

Jammu has emerged as a major hub of drug peddling in recent years. While the J&K Police and central agencies have been working to curb the menace, inter-state and cross-border narcotics networks continue to operate in the region.

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