NCC awareness camp held at Islamic varsity

Srinagar, May 24
The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Friday organised an NCC awareness programme on the campus.
“This event was coordinated by the NCC girls wing of the IUST, wherein Col Sri Prakash Tiwari from the JK Girls Battalion, Srinagar, interacted with the students,” read the statement issued by the university.
During the programme, Col Tiwari focussed on the significance and benefits of the NCC, highlighting its role in character-building, development of leadership skills and fostering a commitment to national service.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...