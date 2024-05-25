NCC awareness camp held at Islamic varsity

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Friday organised an NCC awareness programme on the campus.

“This event was coordinated by the NCC girls wing of the IUST, wherein Col Sri Prakash Tiwari from the JK Girls Battalion, Srinagar, interacted with the students,” read the statement issued by the university.

During the programme, Col Tiwari focussed on the significance and benefits of the NCC, highlighting its role in character-building, development of leadership skills and fostering a commitment to national service.

