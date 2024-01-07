NCC cadets clean Tawi banks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 6

In a display of community collaboration, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has undertaken an initiative to clean Tawi river banks in Nagrota, with a specific emphasis on removing plastic waste materials.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO, Defence, said 540 NCC cadets and staff of 2 J&K battalion NCC of Jammu Group participated in the clean-up drive. The sarpanch of Dhok Wazira panchayat, Raman Wazir, naib sarpanch Puran Chand, lambardars Rattan Singh and Kulwant Singh, 41 civilians and employees of Nagrota Block extended their support to the cause.

“Alongside the clean-up plastic activity, awareness programmes are being conducted to educate the community about the long-term consequences of plastic pollution. A total of nearly 700 kg plastic was collected and properly disposed to garbage dumping site at Kot Bhalwal,” the PRO informed.

He said that ‘Plastic Free Tawi Campaign’ signifies the power of collaborative action between youth organisations, local leadership and community members. “This initiative is not just about cleaning the riverbanks; it’s a symbol of collective responsibility towards our water bodies,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu