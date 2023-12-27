NCC cadets familiarise with AI, cybersecurity

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity awareness as a pilot project, benefiting hundreds of cadets.

The campaign, which began in September 2023, has gained traction and is proving to be a valuable learning experience for the participating cadets. By integrating AI and cybersecurity awareness into their training, the NCC is empowering young minds with essential skills for the digital age, said Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The spokesperson said the pilot project has been a huge success, “We are seeing a significant increase in curiosity and engagement amongst our cadets, who are eager to learn more about these ever-evolving fields. The project has also played a crucial role in making our cadets and their families more digitally aware and secure,” he said.

The initiative’s success can be attributed to the dedication and expertise of various stakeholders. “Professionals from IIT Jammu, J&K Cyber Police, computer science professors from academic institutions, and qualified associate NCC officers have all generously contributed their time and knowledge to the project, making it truly inclusive and accessible to all cadets,” the official said.

“By embracing AI and cybersecurity education, the NCC is preparing its young members for a future filled with exciting possibilities and challenges. This forward- thinking approach serves as an excellent example for other educational institutions to follow, paving the way for a more informed and cyber-secure future generation,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh