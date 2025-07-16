DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NCC cadets from J&K conquer Mount Everest

NCC cadets from J&K conquer Mount Everest

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with NCC Group Commander Brig Deepak Sajjan Har and cadets in Srinagar. PTI
In an extraordinary feat for National Cadet Corps (NCC), cadets from the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) Directorate have successfully scaled the Mount Everest—world’s highest mountain peak in Nepal—during the NCC Mt Everest Expedition 2025.

An official statement said on May 18, Junior Under Officer Abida Afreen and Cadet Mohit Knathia, representing the JK-L Directorate, stood atop Mount Everest (8,848.86 m).

“Their courageous ascent marked a landmark achievement for the NCC and showcased the indomitable spirit of the youth from the Union Territory,” the statement added.

To commemorate this feat, a memento was presented on behalf of Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli, JK-L Directorate, to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by Group Commander, NCC Srinagar, on July 14.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the cadets and applauded their bravery and determination. “Their extraordinary achievement is a shining example of what our youth are capable of. This summit is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of the limitless potential of J&K’s young generation,” Omar stated.

He further added that the success would serve as an inspiration for thousands of NCC cadets and youth across the country.

During the meeting, key matters concerning the growth and strengthening of NCC infrastructure and youth engagement in the region were also deliberated upon.

“This landmark achievement underscores the NCC’s mission to instil discipline, leadership and a spirit of adventure among India’s youth, especially in challenging terrains like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” the statement said.

