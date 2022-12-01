National Commission for Minorities to promote Ladakh herbs

New Delhi, November 30
Members of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) will visit Ladakh to promote employment, and work towards financial empowerment of the minorities of the area through promotion and cultivation of medicinal plants.
The commission’s decision to visit Ladakh, which has high numbers of Buddhists and Muslims, is in the wake of its Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura taking a meeting here yesterday to discuss the issue of financial empowerment of minorities there. The meeting was attended by top officials of the Ayush Ministry, industrialists related to the medicinal plant business and senior officials from Ladakh.
