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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / NC's Delhi protest will reflect people's demand for J&K statehood: Dy CM

NC's Delhi protest will reflect people's demand for J&K statehood: Dy CM

Party has planned a protest at Jantar Mantar on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. FILE
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As the ruling National Conference gears up for its proposed protest in New Delhi seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday said the demonstration would reflect the "collective will" of the people and should compel the Centre to honour its commitment. The party has planned a protest at Jantar Mantar on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
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Choudhary made the remarks while addressing a party meeting at Gandhinagar in Jammu.

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He said the continued delay in restoring statehood had adversely affected governance, with the elected government unable to function to its full potential under the existing administrative arrangement.

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"No less than the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had promised, both inside and outside Parliament, that full statehood would be restored. Nearly two years after the elected government assumed office, that promise remains unfulfilled. This has nothing to do with the government's performance; it is an affront to the collective will of the people who participated in the elections in large numbers and amounts to denying them their democratic rights," Choudhary said.

He said that after the developments of 2019, the Union Government projected that Jammu and Kashmir would be placed on a par with other states and Union Territories.

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"While other regions have empowered governments, Jammu and Kashmir continues to be treated differently. Instead of being placed on an equal footing, we continue to face differential treatment," he said.

Chairing the meeting, National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the party's Jammu unit would participate in large numbers in the Delhi protest.

Interacting with party office-bearers, Gupta said the National Conference cadre across Jammu Province was fully prepared for the protest to remind the BJP-led Central Government of its commitment to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that preparations were also underway to observe the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on a grand scale in Jammu.

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