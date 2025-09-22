NC’s Sadhotra attacks BJP over flood relief in Jammu

National Conference additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP claiming that the people of Jammu, who had reposed faith in the saffron party by giving it an unprecedented mandate, “today stand completely betrayed, disillusioned, and angry over the party’s failure on all issues”.

Sadhotra said the BJP has failed to play the role of true representatives of the aspirations of people of Jammu.

The NC leader said when the people of Jammu were reeling under the devastation caused by flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and incessant rains, the BJP’s only concern was to stage-manage optics and shield its alleged incompetence.

“Even the much-hyped visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to bring any substantial relief to the people of Jammu. BJP leadership could not muster the courage or conviction to demand a special financial package for the affected people of Jammu region,” he said, adding that this silence stands as a damning indictment of the BJP’s priorities.

Sadhotra accused the BJP of attempting to cover up its alleged failures by launching unwarranted criticism against the National Conference leadership. “This is nothing but a desperate attempt to deflect people’s attention. Their frustration is evident in their venomous rhetoric against National Conference. The reality is that the robust outreach programme launched by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the past one month has rekindled hope among the people,” he said.