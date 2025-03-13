Need healing touch over muscular policy: Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday, condemned the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on two Jammu and Kashmir-based parties. The MHA declared the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM), headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari, as unlawful associations and imposed a five-year ban on them.

The issue was raised in the ongoing J&K Assembly session on Wednesday, when PDP MLA Waheed Para urged the government to revoke the ban. However, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, instructed Para to remain seated as the Question Hour had begun.

Addressing the issue in Srinagar, Mufti described the decision to ban the two parties as counterproductive. She argued, "Mirwaiz himself is a victim. His father formed this party, and he (Mirwaiz's father) was martyred. Similarly, Masroor Ansari's party represents socio-political organisations."

Mufti also pointed out the inconsistency in the government's approach towards Mirwaiz, stating, "On one hand, the government of India understood the sensitivity of Mirwaiz's security and provided him Z-Plus category security. On the other hand, his party is banned."

Mufti also called for a shift in approach towards Kashmir, stating, "The people of Kashmir need a healing touch, not a muscular policy." She stressed that actions targeting prominent religious figures, like the Mirwaiz, hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

Criticising the silence of the ruling government, Mufti noted, "Earlier, the BJP banned Jamaat-e-Islami under the L-G rule and we couldn't do much about it, but we raised our voices. Now, when there is an elected government in place, they remain silent and such decisions seem normal."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah commented on the ban, stating, "I cannot say on what basis this ban was imposed. It is not a decision made under the elected government. The intelligence behind this action was not shared with us. On principle, we have never supported such decisions."

He added, "Since Mirwaiz Sahab's release from house arrest, he has not said anything objectionable. But still, I say we have no information on the basis of this action."