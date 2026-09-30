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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Need to ensure dividends of IT boom reach children in border villages: L-G Sinha

Need to ensure dividends of IT boom reach children in border villages: L-G Sinha

Emphasises that talent achieves true success when it paves the way for others

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha attends the felicitation ceremony of 'Hindi-Rangmanch 2026' at Tagore Hall in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said there is a need to ensure that the dividends of the IT boom and skill development reach the children in border villages of the Union Territory.

"The real development of Jammu Kashmir will come when a child in our border villages can say with confidence 'I can fulfil my dreams'. I know that the children and youth of border areas are brimming with courage, talent and they are an inspiration for the entire nation," Sinha said at a function here.

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The Lieutenant Governor outlined five key themes for youth empowerment in border areas— education and technology, employment and entrepreneurship, sports and culture, connecting to opportunities, and guidance and mentorship.

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"We must ensure that smart classrooms, digital libraries, and skill-development opportunities reach remote villages. We must create opportunities for youth in handicrafts, horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and local industries so that they become not just job-seekers but also job-creators. Let our youth hold books, pens, sports equipment and give strong expression to art, so that their energy finds a creative direction," Sinha said.

He emphasised that talent achieves true success when it paves the way for others.

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"Our youth should not lag behind those living in any metro city of the country. All scholarships, digital platforms, training programmes, and competition opportunities at national and international levels must also be accessible to the youth of border areas," he added.

Sinha also said that the mother tongue is not just a medium of communication but an identity, memory, and sensibility connected to the soul.

"The mother tongue is the foundation of a modern India. Children must be rooted in their heritage while being given wings to soar globally," he said.

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