Nefarious design to spread turmoil in Jammu region: Jammu and Kashmir L-G on terror attack in Reasi

  • J & K
“Met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College in Jammu and Narayana Hospital in Katra and wished them a speedy recovery"

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets an injured pilgrim at a hospital in Katra on Sunday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Jammu, June 10

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said Monday the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district was part of nefarious designs to spread turmoil in the Jammu region, and asserted that such an attempt would be thwarted.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured as terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday.

“An unfortunate incident happened yesterday evening when terrorists targeted the driver of a bus as a result of which he lost control and the vehicle plunged into a gorge, resulting in the death of nine people. A joint operation by police, CRPF and the Army is underway to punish those responsible,” Sinha told reporters at Government Medical College here after meeting with 18 of those injured admitted to the facility.

He said DGP RR Swain and his team are on the spot, supervising the anti-terror operation.

“Our immediate priority is saving the lives of those injured. We know there is no compensation for the loss of life but to help the families, the administration has approved an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured,” Sinha said.

The L-G said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah were keeping a close watch on the situation and spoke to him immediately after the attack.

“Those responsible will not be spared. The attack is part of a nefarious design to somehow spread turmoil to the Jammu region but we are determined to thwart such an attempt,” Sinha said.

Sinha also visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in the Katra area of Reasi to enquire after 14 injured passengers admitted there.

“Met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College in Jammu and Narayana Hospital in Katra and wished them a speedy recovery. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyred pilgrims in this hour of grief,” Saxena wrote on X.

An official spokesperson said Sinha was closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district and hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary assistance to the affected families.

The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. 

