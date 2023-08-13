Nehru did it among people, LG Sinha needs security: Mehbooba on ‘tiranga’ rally

Srinagar, August 13
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit back at Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, saying the administration today needed a posse of security personnel to carry the National Flag while first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru did it amidst ordinary people in 1949.
The PDP president’s tweet came after Sinha participated in a ‘tiranga’ rally in the City and reminding her that there were enough people carrying the National Flag.
Participating in the rally organised as part of Independence Day celebrations, Sinha, in an apparent reference to the PDP president, said those who claimed that there won’t be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga should have seen the turnout at the rally.
Hitting back, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru with the tiranga standing tall amongst a sea of enthusiastic Kashmiris at Lal chowk Srinagar circa 1949. LG administration carrying the same national flag surrounded by a posse of security personnel in 2023”.
The PDP president, in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, had said if Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked, there will be no one left to raise the National Flag.
