Nepalese among two labourers shot at

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 3

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers, leaving them injured, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. One of them hails from Nepal while the other one is from Bihar. They have been rushed to a local hospital.

The Kashmir zone police informed that the two victims were working at a private school in Bondialgam of Anantnag district. Both of them have been shifted to a hospital, the police said.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said the victims were called by terrorists on the pretext of some work and opened fire. Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at an event in Garkhal border belt in the region on Wednesday evening, said terrorism had been counting its last breaths. He called upon all the stakeholders to play their role in bringing everlasting peace and normalcy in the Union Territory. “Only police and forces cannot bring lasting peace. Elected representatives and other rings of administration will also play a big role in it,” he said.

Sinha’s statement came in response to the political parties’ criticism over the targeted killings by terrorists in the Union Territory. He lauded the security forces.

(With PTI inputs)